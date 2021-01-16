2021 Sony Open heads to final rounds, after round two wrapped up at Waialae

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The second round of the 2021 Sony Open wrapped up on Friday, with the top golfers looking towards the final rounds this weekend.
As the day went on, there was a lot of movement at the top of the leaderboard, but going into moving day Georgia’s Cameron Fink took the lead after shooting a 63 on Friday, going 10-under through the two days.
Another top contender is Collin Morikawa, who is currently tied at sixth place after shooting five-under 65 on Friday, going 9-under through both rounds — Morkawa has family on Maui and Oahu.
Unfortunately, the other local golfers time at Waialae has come to an end, after not making the cut going into the weekend.
Eric Dugas, the Pro at Makena Golf and Beach Club on Maui, is currently shooting four-over through 14 holes.
Punahou alumni Parker McLachlin finished his Sony run going 5-over 75 on Friday, after shooting an even 70 on Thursday.
Fellow BuffanBlu Evan Kawai wrapped up his first PGA tour appearance shooting three-over 73 on Friday, but the University of San Diego student is using this week as a learning experience.
The remaining rounds of the 2021 Sony Open run from Saturday through Sunday — available to watch on the Golf Channel.
