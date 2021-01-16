Punahou’s Evan Kawai reflects on first Sony Open experience

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first two rounds of the 2021 Sony Open are in the books, the first PGA event for Punahou alumni Evan Kawai.
Unfortunately, Kawai’s week in Waialae has come to an end, after finishing his first Sony shooting 7-over 147 through the two rounds, but Kawai says that this week was a learning experience we will never forget.
“I learned a lot about my game this week, I was able to finish off with two birdies which was nice, but I just trusted my process throughout the week and in the end, you know, played good on the last two holes, so I know what I’m doing is right.” Kawai told reporters following his final hole on Friday. “Learned a lot this week, I know my game is not where it should be, but I know what to work on, the goal in the end is to end up out here on tour.”
The 20-year-old leaves Kahala eager to get back to work to improve, more determined to make his next cut.
“After missing the cut this week, I’m fired up to make my next one.” Kawai said. “I’m just going to get back to work, kind of smooth out the game, make sure that I’m more consistent under pressure, I think the thing that these guys do so well is they are able to play under the pressure.”
At the end of the day, the University of San Diego golfer is just grateful for the opportunity and the support of his home state.
“I just want to thank everybody who supported me this week, thank the Hawaii State Golf Association, Friends and Charity of Hawai’i and Aloha Section.” Kawai said. “Without them, an amateur in the State of Hawaii wouldn’t have a chance to represent their home state out here, just very privileged and I’m very grateful to have played this week.”
The final two rounds of the 2021 Sony Open run from Saturday through Sunday on the Golf Channel.
