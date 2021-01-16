Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Puna

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Police arrested a man following a 20-hour standoff in Puna that started Thursday afternoon and ended late Friday morning.
Hawaii Island police say 65-year-old Dean Jones was arrested around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Jones is accused of firing shots and lighting fires at a home on Plumeria Road in Nanawale Estates.
When authorities arrived at the home Jones was barricaded in, they began negotiating with him as he remained armed.
Neighbors were evacuated, but police say no one was hurt. The owner of the home he was inside safely exited at her own will without injury.
Jones eventually exited after the hours-long standoff. He was arrested and booked for reckless endangering, abuse of a household member, and first degree terroristic threatening. At last check, he remained in police custody.
