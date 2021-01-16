Hawaii’s Max Holloway makes weight ahead of main event against Calvin Kattar on fight island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Max Holloway is officially set to face Calvin Kattar Saturday on fight island, after both fighters made weight at 146 pounds in Abu.
The Waianae native is coming off of two consecutive controversial losses to Alexander Volkanovski — the current Featherweight champ — and will be making his first non-title fight appearance in five years.
The main event between Holloway and Kattar will headline the UFC’s return to network television and the first UFC event to be televised on ABC — the main cards begin at 10:00 a.m. Hawaii time this Saturday.
Kahuku’s Punahele Soriano is also on fight island this weekend, kicking off the main card in a middleweight battle against Dusko Todorovic — both making the 186 pound weight mark on Thursday.
