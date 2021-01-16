Hawaii Island mayor remains hospitalized but is ‘on the mend’ following heart attack

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island Mayor Mitch Roth will remain hospitalized through the weekend as he continues to recover following a heart attack.
Roth was taken to the hospital Saturday night for chest pain. Authorities later confirmed he had had a heart attack and a stent was implanted.
He remains at Hilo Medical Center, where “doctors have found him to be improving substantially.”
In a news release Friday, Roth said he was touched by the outpouring of aloha from the community.
“It’s been a tough week, but I feel like I’m on the mend,” Roth said. “I’m not out of the woods yet, but the doctors say that I’m improving every day.”
This story will be updated.
