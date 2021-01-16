Thousands seek appointments for COVID-19 vaccine as distribution ramps up

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s race to vaccinate residents is ramping up as authorities prepare to launch two mass vaccination sites on Oahu.
New numbers show medical staff around the state have given over 56,000 shots.
That’s out of about 152,000 doses delivered to the islands, or roughly 37% of all the available vaccine, said Lt. Gov. Josh Green.
“The state will get safer and safer each week that we go by,” he said.
On Friday, hundreds of people flocked to Pier 2 to get their COVID-19 vaccination through Hawaii Pacific Health. The mass vaccination site opened three days early for a “dry run.”
On Monday, their first full vaccination day, some 600 are scheduled to get the shots. Some 1,500 have appointments for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Dr. Melinda Ashton, chief quality officer at Hawaii Pacific Health, said about 400 people — those 75 years old and older and frontline workers — registered for shots on Friday.
“Our first person was here more than half an hour early,” she said.
Lois Okino, 83, was among those vaccinated. She said she is looking forward to getting back to normal.
“I’ve been trying to keep myself at home. And trying to make our my trip out once of week,” she said.
Approximately 10,000 people have scheduled appointments with Hawaii Pacific Health.
“There’s a desperate need to get more shots for more people so we’re starting out to make sure we’re ready for the onslaught next week,” Ashton said.
Health officials say supply is a concern. So is the slow pace of distributing vaccines in the islands.
“We have more demand for vaccine than supply which in many ways is a good thing because it tells me that people are interested in being vaccinated,” said state Health Director Dr. Libby Char.
“We would like to get more vaccines than what we are currently getting. But we are at the mercy of the federal government.”
Green, who is an ER doctor, says about 32,000 additional doses are set to arrive next week.
“Hopefully if we continue to do this well, we’ll get to our goal of 200,000 people by the end of February,” said Green.
Queen’s Health Systems will manage a second mass vaccination site at the Neal Blaisdell Center, which is scheduled to launch on Jan. 25.
Everything is by appointment only through the state and health care company websites.
