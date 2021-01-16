Forecast: Huge surf ahead of an approaching strong cold front

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The big story right now is the surf, with a high surf warning posted for the north and west shores of most of the smaller islands for waves that could peak Saturday afternoon at 40 to 50 feet for north-facing shores and 25 to 35 feet for west shores. There’s also a high surf advisory posted for rising waves along the Big Island’s north and west shores as the swell makes its way toward the southeast.
Meanwhile, we’re tracking some changes in the next few days from an approaching strong cold front. We’ll have light trade winds and windward and mauka showers Saturday, but rain chances will quickly increase Sunday, especially for Kauai and Oahu, as winds shift out of the south-southwest ahead of the front.
Forecast models show rain from the front will reach Kauai Sunday afternoon, and then Oahu and Maui County Sunday night, with a chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms. The front should stall out over the Big Island Monday and Tuesday. As the front passes, winds will shift out of the north and could become quite gusty as soon as Sunday night into Monday.
