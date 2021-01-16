Forecast: Huge surf ahead of an approaching strong cold front

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The big story right now is the surf, with a high surf warning posted for the north and west shores of most of the smaller islands for waves that could peak Saturday afternoon at 40 to 50 feet for north-facing shores and 25 to 35 feet for west shores. There’s also a high surf advisory posted for rising waves along the Big Island’s north and west shores as the swell makes its way toward the southeast.