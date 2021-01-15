Hawaii reports 165 new COVID-19 cases; 2 new fatalities

Holden Nakamura, manager at Kalihi Kai Urgent Care in Waikiki, shows a rapid COVID-19 test. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | January 15, 2021 at 12:05 PM HST - Updated January 16 at 12:02 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 165 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The statewide total for infections since the pandemic began now stands at 24,223.

Two additional fatalities were also reported on Saturday, both on Oahu, bringing Hawaii’s death toll from the disease to 320.

Of the new infections, the state reported 114 were on Oahu, 30 on Maui, 11 on Hawaii Island, 1 on Kauai and 9 were out-of-sttae.

It’s the 12th consecutive day Hawaii has seen a triple-digit rise in new cases.

Here’s a breakdown of cases:

Oahu

  • 19,805 total cases
  • 1,402 required hospitalization
  • 251 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 2,066 total cases
  • 92 required hospitalization
  • 45 deaths

Maui

  • 1,430 total cases
  • 85 required hospitalization
  • 20 deaths

Lanai

  • 106 total cases
  • 5 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Molokai

  • 25 total cases
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Kauai

  • 172 total cases
  • 7 required hospitalization
  • 1 deaths

Out-of-state

  • 619 total cases
  • 4 required hospitalization
  • 3 deaths

