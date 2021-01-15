Hawaii reports 165 new COVID-19 cases; 2 new fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 165 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
The statewide total for infections since the pandemic began now stands at 24,223.
Two additional fatalities were also reported on Saturday, both on Oahu, bringing Hawaii’s death toll from the disease to 320.
Of the new infections, the state reported 114 were on Oahu, 30 on Maui, 11 on Hawaii Island, 1 on Kauai and 9 were out-of-sttae.
It’s the 12th consecutive day Hawaii has seen a triple-digit rise in new cases.
Here’s a breakdown of cases:
- 19,805 total cases
- 1,402 required hospitalization
- 251 deaths
- 2,066 total cases
- 92 required hospitalization
- 45 deaths
- 1,430 total cases
- 85 required hospitalization
- 20 deaths
- 106 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 25 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 172 total cases
- 7 required hospitalization
- 1 deaths
- 619 total cases
- 4 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
