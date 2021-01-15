Soldier in custody following woman’s murder at Schofield Barracks

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials confirmed Thursday they are investigating the death of a military member’s spouse on Schofield Barracks as murder and have a soldier in custody.
The victim was identified as Selena Roth, 25, a military spouse and Army veteran.
Authorities said her body was discovered Wednesday morning when military police conducted a welfare check requested by a family member.
Sources told HNN the body was found in a trash receptacle.
Special agents from the US Army Criminal Investigation Command took a suspect into custody on Wednesday evening after questioning.
The suspect’s relationship to the victim was not disclosed.
“This is now an ongoing homicide investigation into a senseless and tragic death,” said Chris Grey, spokesman for Army CID, in a news release.
Maj. Gen. James Jarrard, commander of the 25th Infantry Division and US Army Hawaii, offered his condolences to the victim’s family.
“We are committed to the pursuit of justice, and those responsible will be held accountable,” he said.
“I know many of us are still in shock. Our priority is to continue to support the investigation and to ensure Selena’s family and our Army community receive the needed support and resources during this difficult time.”
This story will be updated.
