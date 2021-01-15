Gunman taken into custody after hours-long standoff in Puna

PUNA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A police standoff with a barricaded suspect in the Big Island’s Nanawale Estates has ended with the suspect in custody.
It started Thursday afternoon when witnesses near the area of Plumeria and Flower roads say they heard gunshots. Police soon went door-to-door, evacuating nearby residents.
The scene continued overnight with little movement.
The suspect was finally taken into custody just before noon Friday.
Hawaii County Police have not released additional details.
This story will be updated.
