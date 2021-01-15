In new music video, Tavana wants us all to consider our part in creating a ‘plastic island’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii singer-songwriter Tavana McMoore’s new project is a music video called “Plastic Island.”
He teamed up with fellow musician Paul Izak on a tune that talks about the dangers of plastic pollution.
“It was important to me that it wasn’t a ‘pointing your finger’ type of song. It was more of a ‘we’ type of song. All of us as a whole are kind of entrenched in this issue,” he said.
Tavana was inspired by a friend who did his own personal beach cleanups, and the work of the Kokua Hawaii Foundation and Surfrider Foundation.
“I could tell that he took the time to actually research a little bit about what plastic is and the plastic pollution issue,” said Lauren Blickley, Surfrider Foundation’s Hawaii regional manager.
For the visuals, Tavana teamed up with progressive artist Charles-Antoine Vallieres, who makes art pieces out of sea trash that washes ashore on local beaches.
He’s also an expert in stop-motion animation.
“I already had this vision of the plastic island. So when he came to me with that proposition, I was like, ‘I already know what I want it to look like. I already see the vision,’” Vallieres said.
The music is catchy and the video is entertaining. Together, they deliver a powerful message.
“For a lot of people who maybe wouldn’t initially be connected to the plastic pollution issue, they’re listening to this song. They’re seeing this music video and maybe it’s planting a seed,” Blickley said.
That’s what Tavana hopes will happen. He wants “Plastic Island” to move people and manufacturers of plastic goods to adopt more sustainable practices that leave a lighter footprint on the planet.
“That would be the ultimate goal,” he said. “If it had influence on the world in that direction at all I would be extremely happy about that.”
The “Plastic Island” music video premieres Friday on Tavana McMoore’s YouTube channel.
