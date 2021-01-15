Monster-sized swell for north and west shores; surf warning posted

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The largest swell so far this winter surf season is expected Saturday, with the potential for waves of up to 50 feet high for some north facing shores.
The National Weather Service has posted a high surf warning for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and the north shores of Maui.
The warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday.
Surf on north-facing shores will build rapidly to 40 to 50 feet Saturday. West shore waves will quickly build to 25 to 35 feet.
A high surf advisory has also been posted for the north and west shores of the Big Island until 6 p.m. Sunday. Surf is forecast to rise to 12 to 16 feet for north shores, and 6 to 10 feet for west-facing shores.
This swell is expected to peak Saturday and then slowly decline into Sunday.
Waves this large will occasionally sweep across normally-dry beach areas, with very strong breaking waves and strong long shore and rip currents. Anyone entering the water faces significant injury or death.
Beach goers should avoid any areas where there is wet sand or rocks.
County of Maui officials have already announced that Baldwin Beach Park and Hookipa Beach Park on Maui will be closed Saturday through at least Monday.
Current wave models point to another warning-sized northwest swell arriving Monday.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.