Forecast: Largest swell of the season is building and it will peak on Saturday

(HawaiiNewsNow) - Happy Aloha Friday! A weak front will stall just northwest of the Kauai tonight then dissipate on Saturday. Some increase in showers is possible over the western end of the state with this front. A much stronger front is then forecast to move into the area Sunday through Monday, possibly stalling out over the eastern end of the state through the middle of next week. Rainfall chances increase statewide with the passage of this front, with thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall possible. Cool and breezy northerly flow is expected following the frontal passage. Trade winds may return late next week.