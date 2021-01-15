Forecast: Huge surf and more rain on the way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Generally light winds and mostly dry weather is expected through Friday as high pressure moves off far to the northeast of the area. A front is expected to approach and gradually dissipate just northwest of Kauai Friday night and Saturday. Some increase in showers is possible over the west end of the state with this front. A much stronger front is then forecast to move into the area Sunday through Monday, possibly stalling out over the eastern end of the state through the middle of next week. Rainfall chances increase statewide with the passage of this front. Cool and breezy northerly flow is expected following the frontal passage.