Forecast: Cold fronts to bring more showers along with huge surf

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Generally light winds and mostly dry weather is expected through Friday as high pressure moves off far to the northeast of the area.
A front is expected to approach and gradually dissipate just northwest of Kauai Friday night and Saturday. Some increase in showers is possible over the west end of the state with this front.
A much stronger front is then forecast to move into the area Sunday through Monday, possibly stalling out over the eastern end of the state through the middle of next week. Rainfall chances increase statewide with the passage of this front.
Cool and breezy northerly flow is expected following the frontal passage.
The current northwest swell will slowly trend lower on Friday. Surf should hold at warning levels (advisory for north Big Island) through Friday night as a brief overlapping northerly swell fills in. Surf heights over the smaller islands will lower to advisory levels or less on Friday.
A combination of the large surf coinciding with peak monthly high tides may worsen beach erosion along shorelines exposed to north and west swells early Friday morning.
Another northwest swell will arrive Friday evening, quickly pushing surf well above warning levels Saturday, potentially becoming the largest surf event of the season so far.
Surf will trend slowly lower Saturday night through Sunday, but remain well above warning levels through the weekend.
Another extra large northwest swell is expected to build into Hawaii waters on Monday, producing another round of warning-level surf. This swell begins to diminish Tuesday as another north swell fills in, with moderate swell heights holding through Wednesday.
