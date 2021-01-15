First round of 2021 Sony Open wrapped up at Waialae Country Club

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of local golfers teed off Thursday morning in the first round of the 2021 Sony Open at Waialae Country Club.
Players with local ties include Parker McLachlin, Eric Dugas, Collin Morikawa and Evan Kawai kicked off the festivities in Kahala looking to make the final rounds on Saturday and Sunday.
McLachlin, a Punahou graduate, started the day off bright and early at 7:30 a.m., finishing the day shooting an even 70 through 18 holes — currently tied at 94th place.
Next up was Eric Dugas, the Pro at Makena Golf and Beach Club in Maui, finishing his opening round shooting 1-over 71 and is currently tied at 115th place.
Newcomer Evan Kawai, a fellow Punahou alumni and current University of San Diego Golfer, teed off in the afternoon in his first Sony Open — currently tied at 143rd place after shooting 2-over.
The stand out from this group was Collin Morikawa, who has family on Maui and Oahu, who feels comfortable in Kahala, currently tied at 22nd after shooting a 4-under.
The current tournament leader is Peter Malnati, with an 8-under 62.
The second round gets going Friday morning with all of the local golfers trying to make the cut for the final rounds this weekend.
The 2021 Sony Open runs from Thursday through Sunday on the Golf Channel.
