In wake of condo outbreak, neighbors pitch in to ensure those in isolation don’t feel alone

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - At least 97 COVID-19 cases have now been linked to the Harbor Lights condominium in Kahului — and outbreak officials say likely started by a holiday choir practice.
Many people are in isolation, but the community isn’t letting them feel alone.
Kahala Chrupalyk is among those organizing donations for residents of the condo.
“How are these people getting their food?” she asked herself, after learning of the outbreak.What about children and toilet paper? These people can’t do their laundry either.”
It started out with a call for masks, PPE, and cleaning supplies.
Then Maui resident, churches, and nonprofits stepped up. Carloads of supplies have been dropped off and coordinated with folks who live outside the complex.
Healthy residents are then distributing the goods.
“We collected close to 1,000 cloth masks, and all because people just kept giving money,” said Cara Flores, a Maui resident living nearby who also helped coordinate donation efforts.
There are also resident cleaning crews making sure all the buildings are disinfected.
“It means a lot,” said Varna Nakihei, a Harbor Lights resident.
Nakihei has managed to escape a positive COVID-19 test so far, but she still remains fearful. She has chronic kidney disease and is on dialysis.
“I even thought about moving out, but where am I going to go,” she asked.
Residents are able to voluntarily test themselves multiple times a week through on-site testing.
If you would like to donate, volunteers have set up a Paypal donation site.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.