Boulders, barriers in place on Kaiwi Coast to curb illegal off-roading

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city, state and nonprofit organizations have teamed up in an effort to curb illegal off-roading from tearing up a stretch of the Kaiwi Coast in East Oahu.
Authorities are putting boulders and other barriers to protect nearly 10 acres of the area known as Wawamalu, which is between Sandy Beach Park and Alan Davis Beach.
“Oh it’s against the law, you’re not supposed to be going on public beach with a vehicle and it’s difficult because police can’t be here 24/7,” said Honolulu City Councilman Tommy Waters. “They want to enforce law, but they can’t be here all the time.”
The stretch of coastline serves as a critical wildlife habitat and natural resource that includes native plants and endangered species, including Hawaiian monk seals and sea turtles, officials said.
“Lets talk about being less selfish about what I want and where I want to park and I’ve been doing it so long, to caring about natural and cultural resources the way they should be cared for,” said Elizabeth Reilly, founder and president of Livable Hawaii Kai Hui, one of the nonprofit organizations dedicated to protecting the natural and cultural resources of the area.
Beachgoers will still be able to park in two dedicated areas along Wawamalu.
