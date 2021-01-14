2021 Sony Open tees off Thursday with three players with Hawaii ties

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - This Thursday the Waialae Country Club becomes the center of the golf world as the 56th Sony Open tees off in Kahala, with players with local ties look to make splash.
Among a field of over 140 of the world’s top golfers, three have ties to the Aloha State hoping for a chance at the final rounds during the weekend.
All three are at different stages in their career, but all feel at home at Waialae.
Punahou graduate Parker McLachlin is the seasoned veteran — first turning pro back in 2003 — looking to make a career resurgence at the Sony, with his lone PGA Tour win coming in 2008 in the Legends Reno-Tahoe Open.
Fellow Buffanblu alumni Evan Kawai is the new comer, making his first appearance in the Sony Open after making the cut for the Sony in the November amateur qualifier — Kawai currently golfs for the University of San Diego.
Finally, Collin Morikawa is the rising star, who didn’t grow up in Hawaii, but has family on Oahu which makes it feel like a homecoming of sorts when he makes the trip to the middle of the Pacific.
Morikawas is predicted to be the favorite for this weekend’s tournament, currently ranked fifth in the World and the reigning 2020 PGA Championship winner — the 23 year-old is coming off of a T7 finish at the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Maui.
The 2021 Sony Open tees off Thursday at 7:00 a.m Hawaii time, with the local golfers getting started at different times — catch the action on the Golf Channel later in the day.
Tee times for players with Hawaii ties (all off 1st tee):
- 7:30 a.m. HT - Parker McLachlin
- 12:30 p.m. HT - Collin Morikawa
- 1:40 p.m. HT - Evan Kawai
