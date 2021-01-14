Blangiardi says he’s hopeful Oahu will remain in Tier 2, despite rise in COVID-19 cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said Thursday that he’s hopeful Oahu will remain in Tier 2, despite a rise in new COVID-19 cases.
Oahu saw 118 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and five additional deaths.
Meanwhile, the seven-day average for new cases on Oahu stands at 124.
Under the city’s reopening strategy, Oahu is poised to “snap back” to Tier 1 ― with the toughest restrictions on businesses and activities ― if cases continue to stay high.
But Blangiardi has indicated that he’s not interested in instituting new restrictions and may seek to remain in Tier 2, allowing most businesses to remain open with capacity restrictions.
“Our attitude right now is we’re in Tier 2 and we want to stay in Tier 2,” Blangiardi said Thursday.
The ramp up of the vaccine distribution is another reason Blangiardi wants to wait before deciding on moving backwards.
“We’re just beginning it, so clearly I would be really interested in seeing the modifications as we vaccinate our population,” Blangiardi said.
