Hawaii reports 6 additional COVID-19 fatalities, 179 new cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department reported six additional COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, pushing the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 318.
Five of the deaths were on Oahu and one was on Maui.
The five Oahu deaths were:
- A woman between 70 and 79 years old.
- A woman between 80 and 89.
- Two men between 90 and 99.
- And one woman between 100 and 109.
The Maui victim was between 90 and 99. All six of those who died had been hospitalized.
Meanwhile, there were 179 new infections statewide.
Of those, 118 are on Oahu, 32 in Maui County, 13 on the Big Island and none on Kauai. There were also 11 residents diagnosed out-of-state.
The Health Department said 36 of the Oahu cases are from Tripler Army Medical Center.
It’s the 10th consecutive day Hawaii has seen a triple-digit rise in new cases.
With the new infections, the number of cases in the state since the pandemic began grew to 23,908. There have been 2,281 cases in the last 14 days.
Here’s a breakdown of cases:
- 19,580 total cases
- 1,402 required hospitalization
- 249 deaths
- 2,050 total cases
- 92 required hospitalization
- 45 deaths
- 1,374 total cases
- 85 required hospitalization
- 20 deaths
- 106 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 25 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 170 total cases
- 7 required hospitalization
- 1 deaths
- 592 total cases
- 4 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
