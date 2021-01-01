MF Doom, masked rapper known for complex lyrics, dies at 49

“How many words repeat in a bar, or two bars? How many syllables can you use that still make sense in a song?” Dumile said. “The quality of the rhyming word: phonetically, how the tone is, in the pronunciation of the word. Regardless of language ... As long as the word itself rhymes, you still get points for that word. ... How many references can you cross and still stay on topic? And still rhyme? The more complex the subject matter and wordplay is, that’s where you get your points. I’m a rhymer, so I go for points.”