William Zerfuss, 87, knew the secret to a good life was being kind to others

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - William Zerfuss was the kind of guy you wanted to know.
Dashing — a Dean Martin type in his younger years — generous, funny and always there when you needed him. “He was always so nice and fun to be around,” daughter Diane O’Toole told West Hawaii Today.
She added, “He just loved to help people.”
Zerfuss, who was born in Brooklyn, was a lifelong fan of the New York Jets. He used to hold season tickets, his daughter told West Hawaii Today, and would gladly invite others with him to games.
The Korean War veteran is believed to have been the first resident at the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home to die of COVID-19. He was diagnosed with the virus Aug. 25 and died four days later at age 87.
He’s among 27 residents at the home who died after contracting COVID-19.
“My dad wasn’t ready to go,” his daughter said.
