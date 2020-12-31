Strong trades for New Year’s prompts wind advisory for parts of state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally windy conditions are expected around the state, with a wind advisory posted for parts of Maui County and the Big Island into the New Year.
The National Weather Service says the wind advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m. New Year’s Day for the islands of Lanai and Kahoolawe, as well as nearly all of Maui and most of the Big Island’s northern and eastern areas.
Northeast winds of 15 to 30 miles per hour and localized gusts over 55 miles per hour will be possible. Winds will be strongest New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Winds this strong can also bring down trees and cause power outages.
Forecasters also warn to be very careful with fireworks.
Because of the mountainous terrain around the islands, wind speeds will vary greatly from one location to another, but the strongest winds will happen where winds blow over ridges and accelerate downslope.
Trade winds are expected to diminish a bit on Sunday, but will remain at moderate to locally breezy levels.
Conditions are expected to remain relatively dry for leeward areas, with some islands under drought conditions. The strong winds and dry conditions could also increase the fire danger for those areas.
