Resource guide available to help small businesses access federal aid

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Small businesses in Hawaii will receive more federal aid as part of the new $900 billion relief package signed into law on Sunday.
U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz on Wednesday released a resource guide to help these businesses better understand their access to the federal loans and funding.
“The new round of funding will help Hawaii small businesses meet their payroll and provide people with paychecks,” Schatz said, in a statement. “As more federal help becomes available, we’ll continue to work to provide more information about how Hawaii families and businesses can access these new resources.”
The new relief package also includes $15 billion nationwide that helps the live events industry that has been battered due to the pandemic.
