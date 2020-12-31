Resource guide available to help small businesses access federal aid

Resource guide available to help small businesses access federal aid
Matsumoto's Shave Ice is back in business, however, like some North Shore businesses, they are asking for local support.
By HNN Staff | December 31, 2020 at 5:42 AM HST - Updated December 31 at 5:43 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Small businesses in Hawaii will receive more federal aid as part of the new $900 billion relief package signed into law on Sunday.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz on Wednesday released a resource guide to help these businesses better understand their access to the federal loans and funding.

“The new round of funding will help Hawaii small businesses meet their payroll and provide people with paychecks,” Schatz said, in a statement. “As more federal help becomes available, we’ll continue to work to provide more information about how Hawaii families and businesses can access these new resources.”

The new relief package also includes $15 billion nationwide that helps the live events industry that has been battered due to the pandemic.

The guide is available online.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.