Kauai man arrested following deadly Christmas Eve crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai man has been arrested on charges of manslaughter and three counts of first-degree negligent injury following a fatal crash on Christmas Eve.
On Wednesday, KPD said 31-year-old Sandon Igne was arrested, but initially released pending investigation.
An investigation revealed that Igne veered his truck into oncoming traffic on Kaumuali’i Highway Christma Eve, slamming into a sedan.
A passenger in the car, identified as Eugenia Villanueva of Hanamaulu, was killed. Another man was critically injured.
A toxicology report to see if drugs or alcohol played a role is still pending.
