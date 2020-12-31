Kauai man arrested following deadly Christmas Eve crash

Kauai man arrested following deadly Christmas Eve crash
Scene of the crash on Kauai's southern side (Source: HNN Viewer)
By Dillon Ancheta | December 30, 2020 at 9:25 PM HST - Updated December 30 at 9:29 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai man has been arrested on charges of manslaughter and three counts of first-degree negligent injury following a fatal crash on Christmas Eve.

On Wednesday, KPD said 31-year-old Sandon Igne was arrested, but initially released pending investigation.

An investigation revealed that Igne veered his truck into oncoming traffic on Kaumuali’i Highway Christma Eve, slamming into a sedan.

A passenger in the car, identified as Eugenia Villanueva of Hanamaulu, was killed. Another man was critically injured.

A toxicology report to see if drugs or alcohol played a role is still pending.

Read the original report: Woman killed in Christmas Eve crash on Kauai identified

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.