Noisy run-up to New Year’s prompts growing calls for more fireworks enforcement

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Illegal fireworks are a perennial problem on Oahu.
And this year, things are worse than ever, residents say.
“Since about mid-September, every single day, usually around sunset to after midnight we have the aerials, we have the bombs, just about every single night,” said Kevin Rathbun, president of the Ocean Point HOA.
“It’s a health risk for the elderly, the people with PTSD. Another huge problem is with pets. Our number one private security calling right now is loose pets.”
He says HPD does a good job of working with his neighborhood to crack down on illegal fireworks, but their job is almost impossible.
However, on Wednesday night, a woman in her late 20s was arrested in Kalihi for fireworks violation.
The City Council is also pushing for more enforcement of incoming shipments.
“This is where all of the responsibility is. If we can’t stop illegal fireworks from coming into our state then we can’t stop illegal drugs and other things that are causing so much havoc for our community,” said Honolulu City Councilmember Kymberly Pine, who recently introduced a resolution — passed unanimously by the council — urging state lawmakers to audit state harbor inspection procedures.
“They are coming from outside of Hawaii and really it’s our port system that we have to do a better job to analyze and audit,” Pine added.
Hawaii News Now reached out to the local International Longshore and Warehouse Union for a response to that proposed legislation but did not receive a response.
Aerial fireworks are banned everywhere.
On Kauai, Maui and Hawaii Island, you’ll need a $25 permit.
Firecrackers can be set off on private property between 9 p.m. Thursday and 1 a.m. New Year’s Day.
On Kauai and Maui, you are not allowed to ignite them on streets. No permit is required to buy sparklers, snakes, fountains or ground spinners.
