Hawaii reports 3 additional COVID-19 fatalities, 188 new infections

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the last day of 2020, Hawaii reported three additional COVID-19 fatalities and 188 new infections amid concerns that holiday gatherings could trigger another spike in cases.
The three new fatalities, all on Oahu, push the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 288.
Of the 188 new cases:
- 135 were on Oahu
- 27 were on Maui
- 14 were on Hawaii Island
- and 12 were residents diagnosed out-of-state
Statewide, There have been 1,619 cases in the last 14 days.
Since the pandemic began, Hawaii has reported 21,397 cases of COVID-19.
Here’s a breakdown of cases:
- 17,908 total cases
- 1,276 required hospitalization
- 221 deaths
- 1,887 total cases
- 88 required hospitalization
- 44 deaths
- 958 total cases
- 72 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
- 106 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 22 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 145 total cases
- 7 required hospitalization
- 1 deaths
- 371 total cases
- 3 required hospitalization
- 2 deaths
This story may be updated.
