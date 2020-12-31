Hawaii Island police nab suspects in violent home invasion

Hawaii Island police arrested Jerome Kahoalii-Heath and Ioane Asagra on Sunday. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | December 31, 2020 at 7:10 AM HST - Updated December 31 at 7:10 AM

KONA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police arrested two men suspected in a violent home invasion in Captain Cook.

It happened Sunday around 1 p.m.

Police said 23-year-old Jerome Kahoalii-Heath and 27-year-old Ioane Asagra were wearing masks and armed with guns when they barged into a home, demanding drugs and money.

Three people in the home were struck in the head with a weapon, authorities said.

Officers arrested Kahoalii-Heath and another woman in a stolen vehicle following a pursuit and crash on Lako Street, while Asagra turned himself in shortly thereafter.

An AR-15 and semi-automatic pistol were also recovered.

An investigation is underway.

This story may be updated.

