Hawaii Island police nab suspects in violent home invasion

KONA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police arrested two men suspected in a violent home invasion in Captain Cook.
It happened Sunday around 1 p.m.
Police said 23-year-old Jerome Kahoalii-Heath and 27-year-old Ioane Asagra were wearing masks and armed with guns when they barged into a home, demanding drugs and money.
Three people in the home were struck in the head with a weapon, authorities said.
Officers arrested Kahoalii-Heath and another woman in a stolen vehicle following a pursuit and crash on Lako Street, while Asagra turned himself in shortly thereafter.
An AR-15 and semi-automatic pistol were also recovered.
An investigation is underway.
This story may be updated.
