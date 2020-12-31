Forecast: Stronger winds and XL surf on the way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trades will be strengthening to breezy and locally windy levels through Saturday. The trades are expected to peak Thursday night and New Years Day, with Wind Advisories likely being needed for portions of the island chain during this time. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, but the breezy trades will blow some decaying showers over to leeward sides of the islands as well. Typical trade wind weather will continue next week, with winds easing a bit on Sunday, and holding at moderate to locally breezy levels through much of next week.