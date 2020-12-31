Forecast: Stronger winds, huge surf for New Year’s

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trades will be strengthening to breezy and locally windy levels through Saturday.
The trades are expected to peak Thursday night and New Year’s Day, with wind advisories likely being needed for portions of the island chain during this time.
Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, but the breezy trades will blow some decaying showers over to leeward sides of the islands as well.
Typical trade wind weather will continue next week, with winds easing a bit on Sunday, and holding at moderate to locally breezy levels through much of next week.
The current northwest swell has peaked but continues to hold strong. A slight decrease in this swell is expected into Thursday morning.
Another large northwest swell moving in on its heels and riding down the chain today. There is a high likelihood of surf warning thresholds being achieved by sunset tonight.
The current high surf warning for exposed north and west- facing shores has been extended through Friday afternoon. These swells are expected to peak Thursday night with a steady decline Friday into Saturday.
The combination of these swells and higher astronomical tides may result in minor coastal water inundation within low-lying areas during morning high tides the next couple of days.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.