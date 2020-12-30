2 years after his death, Pearl Harbor’s oldest vet is getting a new honor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A newly-passed bill in the nation’s Capitol will honor the legacy of Pearl Harbor’s oldest veteran.
This week, Congress passed HR-3005, which is a proposition to rename a San Diego Post Office after Ray Chavez.
President Trump signed it into law Monday. The post office is in Poway, Calif. where Chavez lived.
He passed away in 2018 at 106 years old. He served on a minesweeper and attack transport ship, which responded to Pearl Harbor on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941.
In his later years, he spent much of his time staying active and reminding the younger generations to never forget those who survived Pearl Harbor, and those who didn’t.
NBC News reports that months before his death, Chavez met with President Trump in Washington. Trump later remarked on Chavez’s legacy, calling him a true inspiration to so many, and that his service is forever etched into the the nation’s rich history.
