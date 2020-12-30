WATCH: 2020 In Memoriam, Hawaii News Now looks back on the notable lives lost

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - From Hawaiian music icons to those who dedicated their lives to community service, an already trying 2020 took away beloved icons forever etched into Hawaii’s history.
The year started with heartache in the community in January when Honolulu Police Officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama were shot and killed in a violent rampage at a home near Diamond Head. It was the first double-fatal shooting of HPD officers since 1963.
The community paused for both Enriquez and Kalama in heart-wrenching Final Salute ceremonies fronting HPD headquarters.
Hawaii’s music scene was also struck with sad news after the passing of entertainers Rodney Cazimero, Kaulana Pakele, and William Kahaiali’i, commonly known as ‘Willie K.’
Kahaiali’i had been public about his battle with lung cancer, and did his very best to entertain crowds for as long as he physically could. He died in May at the age of 59.
The deaths of John Shimooka and Derek Ho shook the pro-surfing world. Tributes poured in for the two as surfers remembered them for their love of the ocean and the waves.
Other notable deaths in 2020 included several entertainers, actresses and dancers.
Joy Abbott, known early on as ‘The Shirley Temple of Hawaii’ died at the age of 88 after being diagnosed with bladder cancer just six months earlier.
Hawaii Born Actress Kelly Preston was 57 when her battle with breast cancer ended in July.
And Betty Jane Pa, ‘Aunty BJ’, was a beloved hula and Tahitian dancer. Always front row at the Merrie Monarch Hula Festival in Hilo and dressed to the nines with flowers in her hair, she died in early December at age 83.
This year, Hawaii News Now also honored the 285 lives lost so far to the coronavirus. To view in-depth profiles, click here.
You can share the 2020 In Memoriam video on Facebook at the link below:
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.