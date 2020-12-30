Sailing program’s ocean objective helps military veterans adjust to life after the service

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Kewalo Basin, members of a special sailing team called Team TRADER are getting ready for the 2021 Transpacific Yacht Race.
Their 70-foot vessel was the only Hawaii entry to complete the 2019 Transpac crossing from California to Hawaii. It finished seventh out of nine boats in one of race’s toughest divisions.
“It was a very stiff division,” skipper Dough Pasnik said. “Division II, I’m told, is one of the most competitive groups of open ocean racers on the West Coast.”
Pasnik retired from military service after 30 years in the U.S. Marines. Four years ago he started the sailing outreach to help veterans adjust to civilian life.
“When I left the service one of the things that I missed the most was camaraderie,” he said.
He said competitive sailing helps to fill that void and gives retired service members purpose and a mission.
That’s what attracted Air Force veteran Ken Williams to the team.
“Coming out of the service I was right on the heels of a significant brain injury. I really needed a purpose and a way to fulfill my life and give my body and my mind something to do. Team TRADER has helped revive all that for me,” he said.
Eight of the ten members on TRADER’s 2019 Transpac crew had military ties. The new team will also include female sailors from collegiate programs.
“It’s very difficult for women to get into sailing. It’s typically a male dominated sport, especially the offshore racing,” Pasnik said.
Next year’s race will be William’s first Transpac.
“I was overjoyed when I was asked to join the team and be part of Team TRADER, and what we represent for military veterans of all branches,” he said.
In four years Pasnik’s sailing outreach has worked with 300 military veterans and their families. He wants to expand the program to offer opportunities to youth sailors.
“I love providing opportunity,” he said.
Team TRADER is self-funded and it needs help to meet the expense of the Transpac race.
To learn more about the sailing program for veterans, go to the team’s “Sailing for Freedom” GoFundMe page.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.