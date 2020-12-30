Rescuers searching for missing diver last seen near HNL’s reef runway

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coast Guard crews have joined county rescue teams in the search for a missing free diver of Oahu’s south shore Tuesday night.
The search area was focused off the Reef Runway in Ke’ehi Lagoon. Airport rescue crews are also taking part in the search.
The diver was only described as a 51-year-old man, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 220 pounds and was last seen wearing dive gear.
“At 7:38 p.m., Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from the diver’s friend stating he was missing. The friend said they were both diving in the area together and had separated. When his friend failed to return he called emergency services,” the Coast Guard said in a news release.
Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts should contact Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600. Mariners in the area were alerted to keep an eye out for any signs of distress.
This story will be updated.
