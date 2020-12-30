108 new COVID-19 cases reported, pushing statewide total to 21,209

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 108 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the statewide total for infections since the pandemic began to 21,209.
Of the new cases, 86 were on Oahu, 17 were on Maui, two on the Big Island and one on Kauai. There were also two residents diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 1,578 cases in the last 14 days.
There were no new fatalities reported Wednesday. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 285.
Here’s a breakdown of cases:
- 17,773 total cases
- 1,276 required hospitalization
- 221 deaths
- 1,873 total cases
- 88 required hospitalization
- 44 deaths
- 932 total cases
- 72 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
- 106 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 22 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 145 total cases
- 7 required hospitalization
- 1 deaths
- 358 total cases
- 3 required hospitalization
- 2 deaths
