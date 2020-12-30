Maui Kahalepuna, 43, was there for everyone who needed him

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Kahalepuna seemed to have an unending well of energy.
He juggled his work as a Transportation Security Officer with football coaching responsibilities at Kahuku High and Intermediate, and all the while found time to serve as a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
He was there for everyone who needed him.
And his absence has impacted not only his immediate family members, but an entire community.
Kahalepuna died Dec. 12 after a brief hospitalization for COVID-19. He was just 43 years old.
For his funeral procession, scores of people ― from his football family to his TSA one ― lined the street to offer him one last goodbye. It was an outpouring of support that comforted his devastated family.
“It takes a village to raise a child ... and the village together mourns his loss,” one of his sisters, Kieiki Kahalepuna Pouha, wrote in a Facebook post. “We are all comforted by your love and support.”
The Department of Homeland Security said Kahalepuna was the 11th TSA employee to die after contracting COVID-19. He joined TSA in 2002 with Honolulu’s first class of screening officers.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.