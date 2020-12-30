Hawaii players look to help their teams get to College Football National Championship

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The College Football Playoffs are set — Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State are on the hunt for a National Championship.
With players from Hawaii tying to help their teams get to the top of the College Football Mountain.
The Rose Bowl is the first of the semifinal doubleheader set for New Year’s Day pitting the Alabama Crimson Tide against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish — the last time two teams met was in a BCS championship blowout victory for the Tide.
Due to health restrictions in California, the Rose Bowl — which is historically played in Pasadena — will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
The Irish have three players from the islands on their squad, defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa from Kapolei, linebacker Marist Liufau from Punahou and linebacker Jordan Botelho from Saint Louis.
Tagovailoa-Amosa racked up 17 tackles in 2020, with 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, while Lifau notched 16 tackles with one fumble recovery. Botelho saw action in only one game this season, where he got himself a tackle.
For the Crimson Tide, they have one player on their roster from Hawaii in reserve wide receiver Drew Kobayashi from Saint Louis.
The night cap of New Year’s Day is the Sugar Bowl at the New Orleans Superdome with the no.1-ranked Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Ohio State has two players with ties to the 808, defensive lineman Haskell Garrett and redshirt offensive lineman Enokk Vimahi.
Garrett grew up in Halawa, before transferring to Bishop Gorman high school in Las Vegas after spending his freshman year with Saint Louis, while Vimahi comes to Columbus from Kahuku.
The former Bishop Gorman Gael racked up 17 tackles with two sacks and an interception.
The 2021 Rose Bowl kicks off at 11:00 a.m. Hawaii time, while the Sugar Bowl immediately follows at 3:00 p.m. both on ESPN.
The winner of Friday’s two playoff games will square off in the 2021 National Championship game on January 11th in South Florida on ESPN.
