Forecast: Breezy winds and more large surf on the way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will return on Wednesday, with breezy to locally windy conditions expected New Years Day through Saturday. The trades will then ease to moderate levels Sunday through the middle of next week. After a fairly dry day Wednesday, more typical trade wind weather will prevail through the middle of next week, featuring mainly windward and mauka showers and the occasional leeward spillover.
The current large northwest swell has filled in but has arrived below expectation. Another reinforcing west northwest swell is now filling in. This swell should maintain advisory level surf, with a possible slight boost to surf on Wednesday, along the north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai along with the north-facing shores of Maui. These swells will gradually lower into Thursday but will be followed by another large northwest swell late Thursday into Friday.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.