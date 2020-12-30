Forecast: Breezy winds and more large surf on the way

The current large northwest swell has filled in but has arrived below expectation. Another reinforcing west northwest swell is now filling in. This swell should maintain advisory level surf, with a possible slight boost to surf on Wednesday, along the north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai along with the north-facing shores of Maui. These swells will gradually lower into Thursday but will be followed by another large northwest swell late Thursday into Friday.