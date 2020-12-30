Forecast: Breezy winds and more large surf on the way for the last day of the year

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wishing you blue skies and much aloha as we face the last day of the year! Moderate to locally breezy trades will prevail tonight, with trades strengthening to breezy and locally windy levels Thursday through Saturday. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, but the breezy trades will blow some decaying showers over to leeward sides of the islands as well. Typical trade wind weather will continue next week, with winds easing a bit on Sunday, and holding at moderate to locally breezy levels through much of next week.