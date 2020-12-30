Forecast: Breezy winds and more large surf on the way for the last day of the year

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wishing you blue skies and much aloha as we face the last day of the year! Moderate to locally breezy trades will prevail tonight, with trades strengthening to breezy and locally windy levels Thursday through Saturday. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, but the breezy trades will blow some decaying showers over to leeward sides of the islands as well. Typical trade wind weather will continue next week, with winds easing a bit on Sunday, and holding at moderate to locally breezy levels through much of next week.
Happy New Year! Here’s to a wonderful 2021!
The current large northwest swell has filled in but has arrived below expectation. Another reinforcing west northwest swell is now filling in. This swell should maintain advisory level surf, with a possible slight boost to surf on Wednesday, along the north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai along with the north-facing shores of Maui. These swells will gradually lower into Thursday but will be followed by another large northwest swell late Thursday into Friday.
