Collect marine debris, document it, and you could win new diving gear

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a new effort aimed at rewarding divers and swimmers who are putting in the effort to clean up Hawaii’s waters and reefs.
The BEAT DEBRIS Project by the Hawaii Marine Animal Response in partnership with NOAA is looking to gather new data on marine debris while offering up some awesome prizes.
Organizers are hopeful this will reduce the amount of hazards for marine life, including fishing hooks, nets and fishing line, and drop the number of entanglements reported. To participate, divers and beach goers can pick up debris kits from partner dive shops, and submit an online form documenting the trash they picked up from the water.
As a reward, participants will be entered to win hundreds of dollars worth of diving gear, including a pair of $450 dollar fins.
Time is running out to enter the contest. For more information on how to participate, click here.
