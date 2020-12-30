Authorities investigating death of hiker in Moanalua Valley

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 31-year-old man in Moanalua Valley on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Honolulu police, the man went hiking with some friends and collapsed.
He was airlifted to a hospital but couldn’t be revived, authorities said.
It’s not clear what his exact cause of death was, but police said there were no signs of foul play.
No further details have been provided.
This story may be updated.
