Airman assigned to the 15th Maintenance Group dies; cause unknown

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Airman died Tuesday according to Army officials, though details were extremely limited.
Officials reported the death to local media outlets just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
The airman was assigned to the 15th Maintenance Group, officials said. The Airman’s identification is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
Officials said the Airman was pronounced dead on arrival when they were transported to the Tripler Army Medical Center.
The Army says further information will be released as it becomes available.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.