37 additional inmates at Halawa Correctional Facility test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state said 37 additional inmates at Halawa Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
The number of inmates at the facility who have contracted the virus now stands at 453.
Of those, 226 inmates have recovered while eight are now hospitalized.
State Public Safety Department officials said there were also five new cases reported among staff at Halawa Correctional Facility. Some 67 staff members in all at the facility have tested positive.
This story will be updated.
