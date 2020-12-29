Pearl Pruse, 75, lived for laughter, talking story and a good round of karaoke

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Kahului Ale House, nobody messed with Pearl Pruse.
Friends say Pruse worked at the eatery for years before retiring, and delighted in recounting stories of dragging out customers who were more than a little inebriated and sometimes twice her size.
“She grabbed them by the ear ... with the restaurant’s big bouncer trailing behind her,” Jaime Anakalea recalled in an interview earlier this year with Honolulu Civil Beat.
“She was an amazing woman. Everyone knew her and loved her.”
Pruse was born and raised on Maui and spent her life there.
In recent years, her health declined — but she didn’t let that dampen her spirits. She loved to spend long afternoons with Anakalea on the carport, laughing, telling stories and singing karaoke.
Pruse got a bad cold in March and her friend took her to Maui Memorial. She tested negative for coronavirus on admission, but later tested positive. As the days passed, her health declined.
And then on April 7, Anakalea got a call from the hospital: Pruse’s body was failing.
“The nurse let me speak to her,” Anakalea told Civil Beat. “I told her I was sorry I couldn’t be there to hold her hand. She said she loved me, we said we loved each other.”
Pruse died hours later. She was 75.
Anakalea said she misses everything about Pruse.
“I am going to miss cutting her hair, painting her fingernails. Miss her yelling at me,” she said. “Auntie Pearl’s story should be told. She was not just a number. I just want people to remember her.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.