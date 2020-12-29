ILH cancels a number of winter sports as pandemic drags on

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A number of winter sports within the Interscholastic League of Honolulu have been canceled this year.
The ILH announced only select sports with little to no direct contact would begin on Jan. 4.
Sports that have been canceled include:
- Basketball
- Bowling
- Canoe Paddling
- Soccer
- Wrestling
Sports being allowed to resume with modifications and safety protocols in place include: Air Riflery, Cheerleading, Cross Country, Swimming and Diving, and Tennis.
Read the full announcement from the ILH below:
This is the latest blow to organized sports and young athletes across Oahu, all of whom have been sidelined since the onset of the pandemic in Hawaii in March.
Athletic staff have held onto hope that things would ease when sports were initially called off, but that hasn’t yet happened.
“Sports were scheduled to begin on January 4th but as we enter this holiday season, there are still few positives in the pandemic that will allow for sports to be conducted in a safe and responsible manner,” ILH administrators said in the announcement Monday night.
For sports that will resume, temperature checks will be in place along with other added safety guidelines and practices.
