Hawaii Tennis Hall of Famer Jane Pang dies after COVID diagnosis

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tennis standout and USTA age-group National Champion Jane Pang has died after contracting coronavirus.
Pang grew up on Kauai where she began playing tennis at just 11 years old.
She went on to a successful career in tennis, winning eight national titles in the senior ranks, and was inducted into the Hawaii Tennis Hall of Fame in 2013.
Pang contracted the virus days after turning 79, and passed away on Dec. 15. Loved ones remember her as a fierce competitor and a good friend.
“She became one of the most sought after doubles players in Hawaii, if not the U.S.,” friend Karen Hastings said.
“We’re going to really miss her. She was very humble, she never bragged about anything — all the trophies that she won or all the tournaments that she won internationally and nationally,” Rhonda Ching added.
Pang is survived by her husband Franklin, son Mark and four grandchildren. Her family plans to bury her at Diamond Head Memorial park.
