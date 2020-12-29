Hawaii reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 76 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, pushing the statewide total for infections since the pandemic began to 21,103.
Of the new cases, 55 were on Oahu, 10 were on Maui, seven on the Big Island and four were residents diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 1,557 cases in the last 14 days.
There were no new fatalities reported Tuesday. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 285.
Here’s a breakdown of cases:
- 17,689 total cases
- 1,276 required hospitalization
- 221 deaths
- 1,871 total cases
- 88 required hospitalization
- 44 deaths
- 915 total cases
- 72 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
- 106 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 22 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 144 total cases
- 7 required hospitalization
- 1 deaths
- 356 total cases
- 3 required hospitalization
- 2 deaths
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.