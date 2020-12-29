Forecast: Stronger winds and huge surf on the way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Showers will increase Tuesday as a band of moisture moves in from the east. These showers will be short-lived as a drier air mass begins to move in Tuesday night. A ragged band of broken low clouds east of the islands is slowly drifting westward. These clouds are expected to move in across the state starting Tuesday afternoon.Breezy trades should return by Thursday, with widespread windy conditions expected around New Years Day. Showers will likely increase, especially across windward areas, as trades strengthen. Trades are expected to become even stronger on New Years Day, with 20 to 30 mph wind speeds possible. Beyond Friday, a ridge of high pressure will remain far north of the state and we should continue to see breezy trade wind weather in the extended forecast.