Forecast: Stronger winds and huge surf on the way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Showers will increase Tuesday as a band of moisture moves in from the east. These showers will be short-lived as a drier air mass begins to move in Tuesday night.
A ragged band of broken low clouds east of the islands is slowly drifting westward. These clouds are expected to move in across the state starting Tuesday afternoon.
Breezy trades should return by Thursday, with widespread windy conditions expected around New Year’s Day.
Showers will likely increase, especially across windward areas, as trades strengthen.
Trades are expected to become even stronger on New Year’s Day, with 20 to 30 mph wind speeds possible.
Beyond Friday, a ridge of high pressure will remain far north of the state and we should continue to see breezy trade wind weather in the extended forecast.
A large, long-period northwest swell will fill into the local waters into early Tuesday morning. This swell will push surf to warning levels for north- and west-facing shores of Niihau through Oahu, and advisory levels for north and west Molokai and north Maui shores as it peaks Tuesday night into early Wednesday.
This swell will gradually lower into Thursday.
A reinforcing, similar-size northwest swell is forecast to fill in Thursday with peak surf Thursday night into Friday, followed by a gradual lowering later Friday.
